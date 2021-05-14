Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Demand for domestic tourism on the rise in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2021, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova told about the positive domestic tourism development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Last year, the travel restrictions between countries contributed to the demand for domestic tourism, with outbound tourism shrinking by 73% and inbound tourism – by 76% in the country.

According to the Kazakh minister of culture and sport, despite that mass events were not allowed there was growing demand for and offers at resorts within the country. She said that domestic tourism showed the positive trend and that much was done to attract private investments.

In her words, the number of accommodation places at resorts rose by 40% and that of resort numbers was 1.8 times more. Those rendered services in resort zones rose from 1.2 to 1.7 million people and the total services provided by accommodation places stood at KZT24.5bn, rising from KZT17bn.

Private investments in main capital in tourism increased by 30% to KZT614.7bn.

Much was done to provide support to the citizens and the tourism sector before the mass spread of the virus.

To ensure the rights of citizens 5,913 Kazakhstanis were returned by scheduled and chartered flights.


Tourism   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
