Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Delta strain characteristic mutations detected in Akmola region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 July 2021, 14:30
Delta strain characteristic mutations detected in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «4 out of 22 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 positive samples showed presence of Delta strain characteristic mutations,» chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina told a briefing.

The epidemiological situation in Akmola region remains unstable. The region has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ since July 2. The region reports a spike in new COVID-19 cases. The number of cases grew from 260 to 643 over the past week. The most cases were registered in Kokshetau up to 42, 25 in Burabay district.

There are 1,550 infectious beds in the region. 794 or 51% of them are occupied, 67 out of 149 intensive care beds are occupied. 56 patients are in critical condition, 4 are on life support.

She added that the ambulance calls increased by 24%.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare   Delta COVID-19 variant  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10