Delta passenger opens door, deploys emergency exit slide on plane at Los Angeles airport

27 March 2023, 14:48
Delta passenger opens door, deploys emergency exit slide on plane at Los Angeles airport Photo: edition.cnn.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM A Delta Air Lines passenger was arrested after opening one of the plane’s doors and sliding down an emergency exit slide as the plane prepared for takeoff from Los Angeles to Seattle Saturday, officials said, CNN reports.

The incident on Delta Flight 1714 took place around 10:40 a.m. local time, while the plane was stationary at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, a Boeing 737, was on the runway holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft after activating the emergency exit slide, the FAA said.

The passenger was initially detained by Delta staff before being arrested by local law enforcement, the statement read.

«Customers are being reaccommodated on a new aircraft and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans,» the FAA said.

The FAA is investigating the incident. CNN has reached out to Delta and Los Angeles airport police for additional information.


