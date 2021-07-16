Delta COVID variant quickly replacing other strains – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Delta COVID variant is quickly replacing other strains, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing Ms Yesmagambetova noted that the Delta COVID strain is present in many countries and is rapidly becoming a dominating strain as it is highly contagious.

She revealed that the Delta COVID variant had been detected in 48% of samples in the regions of Kazakhstan and that recent spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in all regions of the country is due to that strain.

«Given all the things that are going on in the world right now it is obvious that Delta COVID variant is replacing other strains very quickly,» Ms Yesmagambetova added.