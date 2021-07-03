Go to the main site
    Delta COVID-19 strain reported in Atyrau region

    3 July 2021, 07:37

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Delta COVID-19 variant has been detected in 18 out of 43 samples in Atyrau region, chief sanitary officer of Atyrau region Madeniet Tanauov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Tanauov told a press briefing that over the past 24 hours 103 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the region. The Indian COVID-19 variant has been detected in 18 out of 43 samples taken.

    He reminded that this strain of the coronavirus infection is highly contagious and 40-60% more transmissible.

    The regional chief sanitary officer urged residents of Atyrau region to avoid mass gatherings. He said people should follow social distancing rules and vaccinate.

    Deputy head of the Atyrau regional healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev added that the region infectious facility for COVID-19 patients is 90% full. It was only 40% full ten days ago. 24 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

