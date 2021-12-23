Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Delta+ COVID-19 strain detected in Almaty

    23 December 2021, 14:13

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Delta+ COVID-19 strain cases were detected in Almaty,» chief sanitary doctor of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said.

    «For the past 2 months coronavirus symptoms have changed. In September diarrhea syndrome was dominant, November and December reveal mainly neurotoxic symptoms. Besides, the number of ICU patients grew. 84 samples were sent for sequencing early December. Delta+ variant was detected in 6 samples,» he told a briefing.

    He reminded that the new Delta+ type was first discovered in June this year. It is twice as contagious as the initial COVID-19 strain. He also stressed that Omicron variant poses a new threat.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan Delta COVID-19 variant Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays