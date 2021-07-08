Go to the main site
    Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan

    8 July 2021, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Delta COVID-19 variant has been detected in 48.3% of PCR tests in all cities and regions of the country, First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov revealed Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In connection with the spread of the Delta COVID-19 strain globally, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has checked positive samples of the PCR tests. As a result, 48.3% of the checked samples showed the presence of the Delta COVID-19 strain in basically all cities and regions of the country,» Shoranov told the press briefing.

    Marat Shoranov reminded that Delta COVID-19 variant is highly contagious and 60% more transmissible than other strains.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

