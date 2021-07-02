Go to the main site
    Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan

    2 July 2021, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Delta COVID-19 variant has been reportedly detected in all regions Kazakhstan and the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shyment, Kazinform has learnt from the Inter-governmental commission for the fight against spread of the coronavirus infection.

    According to the official Telegram channel of the commission, after extensive PCR screening of 414 samples the Delta COVID-19 variant has been detected in 48.3% in all regions of the country and the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

    The Delta COVID-19 strain is highly contagious and 40-60% more transmissible. The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan urges all Kazakhstanis to vaccinate in order to make sure they and their loved ones are safe and fully vaccinated.

    According to the World Healthcare Organization (WHO), the Delta COVID-19 strain has so far been detected in 96 countries of the world.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

