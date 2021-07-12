Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Delta COVID-19 strain accounts for 80% of COVID-19 cases - Bekshin

    12 July 2021, 18:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Delta COVID-19 variant is highly contagious, chief sanitary officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing of the Regional Communications Service, Bekshin revealed that the Delta COVID-19 strain is a dominating one and accounts for 78-80% of all COVID-19 cases.

    According to Bekshin, in the past seven days the number of COVID-19 cases with symptoms in Almaty has doubled, increasing from 53% to 88% of all COVID-19 cases. 13% of fresh COVID-19 cases fall at children younger than 14 years old.

    «The fact that more and more new COVID-19 cases are recorded among residents aged 20-40 triggers concern,» the chief sanitary officer stressed.

    In order to avoid surge in the number of daily infections, Zhandarbek Bekshin urged residents of Almaty city to avoid mass gatherings and wear face masks.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region