Delta COVID-19 strain accounts for 80% of COVID-19 cases - Bekshin

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2021, 18:11
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Delta COVID-19 variant is highly contagious, chief sanitary officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the Regional Communications Service, Bekshin revealed that the Delta COVID-19 strain is a dominating one and accounts for 78-80% of all COVID-19 cases.

According to Bekshin, in the past seven days the number of COVID-19 cases with symptoms in Almaty has doubled, increasing from 53% to 88% of all COVID-19 cases. 13% of fresh COVID-19 cases fall at children younger than 14 years old.

«The fact that more and more new COVID-19 cases are recorded among residents aged 20-40 triggers concern,» the chief sanitary officer stressed.

In order to avoid surge in the number of daily infections, Zhandarbek Bekshin urged residents of Almaty city to avoid mass gatherings and wear face masks.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Delta COVID-19 variant  
