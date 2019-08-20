Delegation of Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council to attend 4th meeting of Eurasian parliaments’ speakers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Monday, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mr. Oesman Sapta.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan and Indonesia were the largest states and economies in their respective regions and have great potential for the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres.
Mr. Sapta expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the invitation to the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership slated for September 23-24, 2019 in Nur Sultan, and confirmed the participation of the Regional Representative Council’s delegation in the Forum.