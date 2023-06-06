Go to the main site
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana

    6 June 2023, 17:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Delegates from 34 countries will take part in the International Volunteers Forum in Astana this month, Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Daniyar Kadyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Vice Minister Kadyrov revealed at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, the forum will take place in the Kazakh capital on June 20-21.

    The forum, in his words, seeks to showcase Kazakhstan’s experience in the development and support of the national volunteer movement.

    The forum is organized in partnership with the UN Volunteers Kazakhstan, CICA Council Secretariat, the National Volunteer Network and other volunteer and international organizations.

    The forum will bring together delegates from 34 countries and all regions of Kazakhstan. A total of 400 delegates, including 140 foreign participants and reps of international organizations, are expected to participate.

    The event will feature 10 sessions and a working session focusing on the prospects of developing the volunteer movement in CICA member states.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Events Year of Volunteer
