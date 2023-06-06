Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2023, 17:27
Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Delegates from 34 countries will take part in the International Volunteers Forum in Astana this month, Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Daniyar Kadyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister Kadyrov revealed at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, the forum will take place in the Kazakh capital on June 20-21.

The forum, in his words, seeks to showcase Kazakhstan’s experience in the development and support of the national volunteer movement.

The forum is organized in partnership with the UN Volunteers Kazakhstan, CICA Council Secretariat, the National Volunteer Network and other volunteer and international organizations.

The forum will bring together delegates from 34 countries and all regions of Kazakhstan. A total of 400 delegates, including 140 foreign participants and reps of international organizations, are expected to participate.

The event will feature 10 sessions and a working session focusing on the prospects of developing the volunteer movement in CICA member states.


Astana   Events   Year of Volunteer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%