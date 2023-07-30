Go to the main site
    Defense Ministry issues official statement on transportation of military equipment to Russia

    30 July 2023, 17:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published an official statement regarding the information disseminated in social media about the transportation of military equipment to Russia, Kazinform reports.

    As stated in an official press release, the information about allegedly sending home-produced military equipment to the Russian Federation is not true. «This military equipment has nothing to do with the Republic of Kazakhstan, it is the property of a third country and, under international agreements, it was sent for a scheduled repair to Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan. We remind you that Kazakhstan banned the export of weapons and military equipment on August 27, 2022, and this decision is still in effect. In this regard, we urge citizens not to respond to unverified materials and trust only official sources,» the statement reads.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia
