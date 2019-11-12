Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Defense Minister reports to President Tokayev

    12 November 2019, 17:34

    Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Defense, the press service of Akorda informs.

    Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the Head of State on liquidation of consequences of the emergency in the city of Arys.

    The Minister of Defense also reported on the first stage of a functional analysis of the central office of the department. According to his words, more than 300 staff units of the ministry, the general staff and local military command bodies have been optimized.

    Nurlan Yermekbayev also spoke about the results of the next military conscription, preparations for the winter training period and transfer of military equipment to the winter mode of operation. In addition, issues related to the development of air defense and naval forces, preparation for a military parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War as well as social protection of military personnel were touched upon.

    At the end of the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the minister a number of specific instructions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Army President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region