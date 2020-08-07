Defense Minister reports to President on Concept of Kazakh Armed Forces development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev have held talks in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

The Head of State – The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces heard a report of the Defense Minister on the progress of combat and operational training of the Armed Forces, the directions of development of the Kazakhstan’s army.

Nurlan Yermekbayev informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the work of military medical hospitals to receive those infected with the COVID-19. He also spoke about the activities of the military on disinfection in 10 cities of the country and the interaction of Kazakhstan’s military doctors with their Russian colleagues who arrived in our country.





Furthermore, the Minister reported on the development of the Concept of construction and development of the Armed Forces.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the need to take into account the financial and economic opportunities of the country when planning the development of the Kazakhstan’s army.

In this regard, the Defense Minister noted that in developing the Concept in the first phase the emphasis is placed on saving budget funds, focusing on optimizing organizational structure, the number of military units and facilities of military infrastructure, and rational use of ammunition and military vehicles.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the end of the campaign to call up conscripts for military service.

The Head of State noted the need for planned re-equipment, modernization of the army, introduction of automation and digitalization elements, including in the activities of military enlistment offices. In his opinion, special attention should be paid to strengthening military discipline and fighting corruption.





The Supreme Commander instructed to work out the issue of sending military medics to Lebanon to provide medical assistance to victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut.

The necessity of constant combat readiness of dual-use components, in particular those services and branches of the Armed Forces that can be involved in emergency situations of man-made and natural nature, as well as in the fight against biological and chemical threats, was noted.



