    Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

    7 August 2019, 10:25

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar's chief technology officer announced the prototype of a flying car on Tuesday, which if materialized could become the first-of-its kind in the country.

    The companyhas been working on technical drawing, conceptual design, testing, detailingand producing the prototype for eight months, Selcuk Bayraktar tweeted.

    The flyingcar, «Cezeri», is expected to complete this September and could beunveiled at Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The car isnamed after famous Muslim engineer Al Jazari, who lived between 1136 and 1206.

    Bayraktaralso started a survey to choose one of four different colors of the prototype.

    Baykar,established in 1984, produces armed and non-armed drones, control systems,simulators and avionics systems.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

