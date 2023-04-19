Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2023, 07:42
Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and his counterpart Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, held a working meeting in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Defence Ministry’s press service.

The parties shared views on a wide range of bilateral issues and defined further steps to boost cooperation. They focused on the current state of ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, exchange views on military and technical cooperation, joint combat training, manpower training events, and further cooperation between the ministries.

As part of his visit Hasanov visited the National Defence University in Astana. In Almaty he is expected to visit the Land Forces Military Institute.

