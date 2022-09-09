Go to the main site
    Defence Minister tours Almaty regional garrison

    9 September 2022, 10:10

    QONAYEV. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov surveyed the training process at the military universities and military activities at military bases, military hardware service and maintenance conditions, and military infrastructure in military towns, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    In the context of the tasks set in the President’s Address to the Nation, great attention was paid to educational establishments under the command and control of the Defence Ministry. The Minister visited the Land Forces Military Institute, Institute of Military Engineering and Radioelectronics.

    Besides, the Minister met with the veterans of the Armed Forces.


