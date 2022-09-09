Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Defence Minister tours Almaty regional garrison

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2022, 10:10
Defence Minister tours Almaty regional garrison

QONAYEV. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip Kazakh Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov surveyed the training process at the military universities and military activities at military bases, military hardware service and maintenance conditions, and military infrastructure in military towns, the Ministry’s press service reports.

In the context of the tasks set in the President’s Address to the Nation, great attention was paid to educational establishments under the command and control of the Defence Ministry. The Minister visited the Land Forces Military Institute, Institute of Military Engineering and Radioelectronics.

Besides, the Minister met with the veterans of the Armed Forces.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Photo: gov.kz

Almaty region   Army   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea