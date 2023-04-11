Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
DEF to put growth forecast at 1% for Italy - ministry sources

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 April 2023, 15:10
DEF to put growth forecast at 1% for Italy - ministry sources

ROME. KAZINFORM - The government's economic and financial planning blueprint, the DEF, is set to set the 2023 growth forecast at 1% and budget deficit at 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) for Italy, Economy Ministry sources said Monday evening, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The same document instead puts projected growth in 2024 at 1.4% and deficit at «above 3%», the sources added.

Meanwhile, the sources said Italy's public debt would continue to fall slowly to reach 140.9% of GDP in 2025.

The DEF is due to hit a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.

Following subsequent revisions contained in updates called NADEFS, the document will form the basis for the country's 2024 budget bill later this year.


