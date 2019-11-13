Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deep freeze heading to Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 November 2019, 12:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap is on its way to Kazakhstan on November 14-16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, arctic atmospheric fronts will shift to the southeast of Kazakhstan and bring snowfall, blizzard, gusty northeastern wind and black ice. Cold temperatures will hit the north, center and east of Kazakhstan the hardest.

Temperature will dip as low as -13, -18°C and even -20,-25°C at night.

Only western Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation.

