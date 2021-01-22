Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Deep freeze forecast to grip N Kazakhstan

    22 January 2021, 13:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deep freeze is forecast to grip northern parts of Kazakhstan in coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The cold anticyclone coming from Salekhard, Russia, will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Temperature is expected to dip as low as -10, -20°C in the south and -32, -40°C in the north of Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket and gusty wind will batter some portions of the country as well.

    Earlier Kazakhstani meteorologists had predicted snowfall was in store for most regions of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3