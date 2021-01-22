Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Deep freeze forecast to grip N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2021, 13:41
Deep freeze forecast to grip N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deep freeze is forecast to grip northern parts of Kazakhstan in coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The cold anticyclone coming from Salekhard, Russia, will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Temperature is expected to dip as low as -10, -20°C in the south and -32, -40°C in the north of Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket and gusty wind will batter some portions of the country as well.

Earlier Kazakhstani meteorologists had predicted snowfall was in store for most regions of Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events