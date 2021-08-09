Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Decree of Shymkent state chief sanitary doctor amended

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2021, 22:16
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM New amendments were inserted to the decree of the Shymkent state chief sanitary doctor, Kazinform reports.

Outdoor markets (food, non-food and fairs) will work from 07:00 a.m. until 05:00 p.m. Their work will be suspended on weekends. Those participating in the Ashyq project may work until 07:00 p.m. on workdays.

Shopping malls and trade houses are allowed to work under the Ashyq project from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Theatres, cinema, concern and philharmonic halls are allowed to operate with no more 30% occupancy from 07:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays.

The decree takes effect since the day of its signing.


