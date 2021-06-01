Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2021, 11:30
Decline in number of COVID-19 patients observed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about a COVID-19 case count reduction in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the country as the number of weekly infections dropped from 15 thousand to 12 thousand or by 21%. In general, there has been a 1.6% drop in monthly cases of the coronavirus infection.

In Tsoi’s words, as of June 1, 2021, infectious diseases beds are 28% occupied and ICU beds are 24% full throughout the country, decreasing 1.5fold and 1.2fold, respectively, compared to the figures in May.

He also added that the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment has fallen by 12 thousand over the past two weeks.


