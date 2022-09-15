15 September 2022, 16:39

Declaration of VII Congress of World Religions’ Leaders to be distributed as official document of 77th UNGA session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The declaration adopted at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be distributed as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Jo Bailey Wells, Special Representative of the Anglican Church, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Special Representative of the Anglican Church Jo Bailey Wells, said that the declaration adopted by a majority of the Congress’ delegates will be passed to governments, political leaders, religious figures around the world, appropriate regional and international organizations, civil society institutions, as well as religious associations and leading experts.

She went on to say that the declaration will be distributed as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

In her words, the principles laid out in the declaration could be taken into account when taking political solutions, in legislative norms, educational programs, and mass media in all interested countries.