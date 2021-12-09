Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 9. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of December.

NAMES

photo

Imangali Tasmagambetov (1956) – Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev (today’s Atyrau region) region, he graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute.

Between 2044 and 2008 he worked as Mayor of Almaty city. From 2008 to 2014 he was Mayor of Astana city. In 2014 and 2016 he acted as Defense Minister of Kazakhstan. Between 2016 and 2017 he was Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2017 he was appointed as Kazakh Ambassador to Russia.

photo


Zhanylsyn Arkharova (1965) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

The Uralsk region native is a graduate of the Kursky Saratov Law Institute.

In 2020 she joined the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan as a member.

She took up her current post in June 2012.

photo


Beisen Kuranbek (1971-2020) – journalist, TV host, TV publicist, laureate of the Kazakh Presidential Media Prize.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.


