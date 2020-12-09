December 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of December.

Imangali Tasmagambetov (1956) is the state and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guriyev (today’s Atyrau) region is the graduate of the Pushkin Uralsk Teacher’s Training Institute.

He served as Astana Mayor in 2008-2014, Defense Minister of Kazakhstan in 2014-2016, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan in 2016-2017, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia in 2017-2019.

Zhanylsyn Arkharova (1965) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Uralsk (today’s West Kazakjhstan) region is the graduate of the Kursky Saratov Law Institute.

Prior to the appointment acted as deputy prosecutor of Mangistau region.

Has been acting since June 2012.

Bolat Yerzhanov (1966) is the president of the Almaty International Airport.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Omsk civil aviation engineering school, Order of Lenin Academy of Civil Aviation in Saint Petersburg.

Has been working since June 2018.



