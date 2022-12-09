December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

9 December 2022, 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 9.

EVENTS

1991 – The Pushkin State Library is renamed into the Kazakh SSR National Library, later into the National Library of Kazakhstan. The library’s fund boasts over seven million books.

1997 – Teheran witnesses the adoption of the resolution on assistance to regions of the Islamic world affected by environmental disasters: the basin of the Aral Sea an area of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

2010 – During the meeting of the Supreme Body of the Customs Union then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev sign the Declaration on the formation of the Single Economic Space of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

2016 – Three national theatres of Kazakhstan, including Korean, German, and Uyghur ones, receive the status of academic theatres of the country.

2016 – The first navy pier for ships and vessels of the Navy of Kazakhstan opens in Aktau.

2020 – Meteorological stations as Akkol, Aral tenizi, Atbasar, Yrgyz, Kyzaly, Mikhailovka, Turkistan, and Zharkent are included in the World Meteorological Organization’s lists.