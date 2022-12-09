Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

9 December 2022, 07:00
December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 9.

EVENTS

1991 – The Pushkin State Library is renamed into the Kazakh SSR National Library, later into the National Library of Kazakhstan. The library’s fund boasts over seven million books.

1997 – Teheran witnesses the adoption of the resolution on assistance to regions of the Islamic world affected by environmental disasters: the basin of the Aral Sea an area of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

2010 – During the meeting of the Supreme Body of the Customs Union then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev sign the Declaration on the formation of the Single Economic Space of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

2016 – Three national theatres of Kazakhstan, including Korean, German, and Uyghur ones, receive the status of academic theatres of the country.

2016 – The first navy pier for ships and vessels of the Navy of Kazakhstan opens in Aktau.

2020 – Meteorological stations as Akkol, Aral tenizi, Atbasar, Yrgyz, Kyzaly, Mikhailovka, Turkistan, and Zharkent are included in the World Meteorological Organization’s lists.


Теги:
Events  
Related news
December 10. Today's Birthdays
December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
December 9. Today's Birthdays
Read also
December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
Epic ballet ‘Spartacus’ to return to Astana Opera
Exhibition ‘Almaty, the Pearl of the Great Steppe’ opens in Seoul
December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Over $6bln invested in Aktobe region in past 5 years – Governor Tugzhanov
December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev
2 Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE
3 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup kicks off in Almaty
4 Kazakhstan is among top 30 digitized economies - Tokayev
5 Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU

News