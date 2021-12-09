Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 9.

EVENTS

1991 – The Pushkin State Library is renamed as the National Library of the Kazakh SSR. Later on it becomes the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Currently, it stock boasts over 7 million books.

1996 – Kairat Ryskulbekov is posthumously awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title and Otan order for his active social position and participation in the 1986 December events in Alma-Ata. Ryskulbekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He died in unclear circumstances on the way to prison.

2008 – The monument to great scientist and thinker Abai is unveiled in Karaganda city. The 5-m tall bronze monument is designed by sculptor Askar Nartov.

2010 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, and then-President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev sign the Declaration on building the Common Economic Space of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

2011 – The Polish national company Poczta Polska (Polish Post) issues a special postage stamp dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

2013 – First President of Kazakshtan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the decree to hold the national competition ‘Mereili otbasy’ annually to promote high moral and family values.

2016 – Three national theaters of Kazakhstan – Korean, German and Uigur – are granted the status of academic theaters.

2018 – Outstanding Kazakhstani singer Roza Rymbayeva is honored with the Russia’s ‘Natsionalnoye velichiye’ Prize at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

2019 – A tomb of an elderly woman dating back to unknown period is unearthed near Donetskoye settlement in North Kazakhstan region.

2019 – The Center of laboratory tests and expertise of pharmaceuticals is opened in Nur-Sultan.

2020 – The monument to kokbori (steppe wolf), a sacred animal for Turkic people, is installed in Ulytau.


