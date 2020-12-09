Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 December 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 9.

DATES

International Anti-Corruption Day

This day is marked at the initiative of the UN. The UN General Assembly designated 9 December as the International Anti-Corruption Day to raise awareness of corruption and the role of the UN Convention against Corruption in combating and preventing it.

EVENTS

1991 – The Pushkin State Library is renamed as the National Library of the Kazakh SSR, later on as the National Library of Kazakhstan. Currently, it stock has 7 million books.

1996 – Kairat Ryskulbekov is posthumously awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title and Otan order. He is the participant of the December events in Alma-Ata in 1986 who was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He died in unclear circumstances on the way to prison.

2008 – Karaganda unveils the monument to great scientist and thinker Abai. The 5-m tall bronze monument is made by sculptor Askar Nartov.

2010 – The then-Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and Russia Dmitry Medvedev sign the Declaration on building the Common Economic Space of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

2011 – The Polish national company Poczta Polska (Polish Post) issues a special postage stamp dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

2013 – First President of Kazakshtan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree to hold the national competition Mereili otbasy annually to promote moral and family values.

2018 – Outstanding Kazakhstani singer Roza Rymbayeva is awarded with Russian Prize ‘Natsionalnoye velichiye’ at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

2019 – A tomb of the elderly woman dating back to unknown period is unearthed in North Kazakhstan region.

