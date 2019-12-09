December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 9.

EVENTS

1991 – The Pushkin State Library is renamed as the National Library of the Kazakh SSR, later on as the National Library of Kazakhstan. Currently, it has 7 million books.

1996 – Kairat Ryskulbekov is posthumously awarded the Khalyk Kakharmany title and Otan order.

2008 – Karaganda unveils the monument to great scientist and thinker Abai.

2010 – The Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and Russia Dmitry Medvedev sign the Declaration on building the Common Economic Space of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

2011 – The Polish national company Poczta Polska (Polish Post) issues a special postage stamp dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

2016 – Teacher of Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Ust Kamenogorsk Marat Nurizinov defends the doctoral dissertation in Rome.