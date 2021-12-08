Go to the main site
    December 8. Today's Birthdays

    8 December 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of December.

    NAMES

    Banu Nurgaziyeva (1959) – President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    She was appointed to her current post in September 2020.

    Yerbulat Mukayev (1961) – Head of Staff of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical Institute, Komsomol High School of the Komsomol Central Committee, West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.

    He took up his recent post in February 2021.

    Galymzhan Myrzake (1966) – a justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    The native of Karatau city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University, Turan University.

    He was appointed to his current post in December 2015.

    Nurtay Almashov (1981) – a court administrator head at the Military Court of Kazakhstan.

    He is a graduate of the Bolashak University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    He took up his current post in February 2020.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
