December 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of December.

Banu Nurgaziyeva (born in 1959) – the President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in philology in 1979.

She was appointed to her current post in September 2020.

Yerbulat Mukayev (born in 1961) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Gurev Pedagogical Institute to be a teacher of physics, the Komsomol High School of the Komsomol Central Committee, the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University to be an economist.

Galymzhan Myrzake (born in 1966) – a justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

The native of Karatau city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University to be a mechanical engineer, the Turan University majoring in law in 1997.

Between 1999 and 2002, he worked as a judge of the Almaty district court in Nur-Sultan city. From 2002 to 2005, he was the chairman of the Specialized Inter-District Economic Court of Aktobe region. In 2010 and 2012, he served as a chairman of the Judicial Collegium of Cassation of the South Kazakh Regional Court. Between 2012 and 2015, he worked as a chairman of the Kostanay Regional Court.

He took up his recent post in December 2015.

Nurtay Almashov (born in 1981) – a court administrator head of the Military Court of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Bolashak University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.



