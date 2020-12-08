Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 8. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 December 2020, 08:00
December 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of December.

Banu Nurgaziyeva (born in 1959) – the President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in philology in 1979.

She was appointed to her current post in September 2020.

Yerbulat Mukayev (born in 1961) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan. Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Gurev Pedagogical Institute to be a teacher of physics, the Komsomol High School of the Komsomol Central Committee, the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University to be an economist.

Galymzhan Myrzake (born in 1966) – a justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

The native of Karatau city, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University to be a mechanical engineer, the Turan University majoring in law in 1997.

Between 1999 and 2002, he worked as a judge of the Almaty district court in Nur-Sultan city. From 2002 to 2005, he was the chairman of the Specialized Inter-District Economic Court of Aktobe region. In 2010 and 2012, he served as a chairman of the Judicial Collegium of Cassation of the South Kazakh Regional Court. Between 2012 and 2015, he worked as a chairman of the Kostanay Regional Court.

He took up his recent post in December 2015.

Nurtay Almashov (born in 1981) – a court administrator head of the Military Court of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Bolashak University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches