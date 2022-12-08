December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

8 December 2022

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 8.

DATES

The International Day of the Artist is on December 8. The day was established in 2007 by the International Association Art of the World’s Peoples.

EVENTS

1991 – The Commonwealth of Independent States – an inter-State grouping of former USSR countries – is set up.

1992 – The National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan which includes over 20 research and production centers is founded.

2009 – Japan’s Osaka hosts the opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan.

2010 – The works of Kazakhstani painters and sculptors are put for sale on the Christie's Russian auction in New York City.

2014 – Kazakhstan and the Bahamas establish diplomatic relations.

2015 – The Nuclear-Weapons-Free World Declaration initiated by Kazakhstan is adopted at the UNGA in New York.

2015 – The reconstructed Mausoleum of the leader, Yeskeldi bi batyr is unveiled in Karatalsk district, Almaty region.

2017 – Astana city now Nur-Sultan hosts the solemn ceremony of presenting the Zhomart zhan badge of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

2018 – Astana city now Nur-Sultan hosts the National Tourism Awards – the first national tourism award.

2020 – The EU and UN begin implementing the new long-term global initiative ‘Beam of Light’ aimed at eradicating all forms of violence against women and children. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his full support for the initiative’s implementation both at national and regional levels.

2021 – The Kazakh film Mariyam by Marzhan Bekmaganbetova receives the special prize at the Cannes Shorts.