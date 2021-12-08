December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 8.

EVENTS

1991 – The Commonwealth of Independent States – an inter-state grouping of former USSR countries – is founded by Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan join it on 21 December 1991.

1992 – The National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan which includes over 20 research and production centers is established.

2009 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place in the Japanese city of Osaka.

2010 – Paintings and sculptures by Kazakhstani artists are put up for sale at the Christie's Russian auction in New York.

2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Bahamas establish diplomatic relations.

2015 – The Nuclear-Weapons-Free World Declaration initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan is adopted at the UN General Assembly in New York.

2015 – The renovated mausoleum of Yeskeldi bi (1695-1770) is unveiled in Karatalsk district in Almaty region.

2017 – The solemn ceremony of presenting the Zhomart zhan badge of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan instituted by the President of Kazakhstan is held for the first time in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2018 – Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan) hosts the first national tourism awarding ceremony - the National Tourism Awards – which is called to promote the tourism cluster in Kazakhstan.

2020 – The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) embark on a new global multi-year initiative – the Spotlight Initiative – to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses his full support of the initiative both at the national and regional levels.



