Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 8.

    EVENTS

    1991 – The Commonwealth of Independent States – an inter-state grouping of former USSR countries – is founded by Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan join it on 21 December 1991.

    1992 – The National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan which includes over 20 research and production centers is established.

    2009 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place in the Japanese city of Osaka.

    2010 – Paintings and sculptures by Kazakhstani artists are put up for sale at the Christie's Russian auction in New York.

    2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Bahamas establish diplomatic relations.

    2015 – The Nuclear-Weapons-Free World Declaration initiated by the Republic of Kazakhstan is adopted at the UN General Assembly in New York.

    2015 – The renovated mausoleum of Yeskeldi bi (1695-1770) is unveiled in Karatalsk district in Almaty region.

    2017 – The solemn ceremony of presenting the Zhomart zhan badge of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan instituted by the President of Kazakhstan is held for the first time in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

    2018 – Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan) hosts the first national tourism awarding ceremony - the National Tourism Awards – which is called to promote the tourism cluster in Kazakhstan.

    2020 – The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) embark on a new global multi-year initiative – the Spotlight Initiative – to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses his full support of the initiative both at the national and regional levels.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events