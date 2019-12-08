Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 8.

    1991 – The CIS is established by Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. On December 21, 1991 Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan joined the agreement.

    1992 – The National Kazakh Engineering Academy is founded.

    2009 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Osaka.

    2011 – President of Kazakhstan- Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the new complex of Zhas Ulan republican school named after Sagadat Nurmaganbetov.

    2014 – Kazakhstan and the Bahamas establish diplomatic relations.

    2015 – The UNGA adopts the Universal Declaration on Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, initiated by Kazakhstan.

    2018 – The 1st National Tourism Awards ceremony takes place in Astana.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies