December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 8.
1991 – The CIS is established by Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. On December 21, 1991 Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan joined the agreement.
1992 – The National Kazakh Engineering Academy is founded.
2009 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Osaka.
2011 – President of Kazakhstan- Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the new complex of Zhas Ulan republican school named after Sagadat Nurmaganbetov.
2014 – Kazakhstan and the Bahamas establish diplomatic relations.
2015 – The UNGA adopts the Universal Declaration on Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, initiated by Kazakhstan.
2018 – The 1st National Tourism Awards ceremony takes place in Astana.