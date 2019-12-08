December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 8.

1991 – The CIS is established by Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. On December 21, 1991 Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan joined the agreement.

1992 – The National Kazakh Engineering Academy is founded.

2009 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Osaka.

2011 – President of Kazakhstan- Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the new complex of Zhas Ulan republican school named after Sagadat Nurmaganbetov.

2014 – Kazakhstan and the Bahamas establish diplomatic relations.

2015 – The UNGA adopts the Universal Declaration on Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, initiated by Kazakhstan.

2018 – The 1st National Tourism Awards ceremony takes place in Astana.