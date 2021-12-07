December 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of December.

NAMES

– President of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Arys city, South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Chemistry Technology Institute, post-graduate studies from the Moscow Chemistry Technology Institute.

– statesman, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Mangistau region native is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

Between 2013 and 2017 he was Deputy of the Senate of Parliament.

He took up his current post in September 2019.