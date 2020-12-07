Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 7. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of December.

President of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat ZHURINOV was born in 1941 in the town of Arys in Turkestan region (formerly South Kazakhstan region). He is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute. He took up his current post in October 2003.

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakhs Parliament



Lyazzat KIINOV was born in 1949 in Mangistau region. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Politechnical Institute. For many years, Mr. Kiinov worked in the oil and gas sector and served as Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and Oil and Gas of the country. He was the member of the Kazakh Senate from 2013 to 2017. He became the member of the Senators’ Council in September 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Magerram MAGERRAMOV was born in 1971 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Dzholdasbekov Institute of Economy and Law. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016.
