    December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 December 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 7.

    DATES

    International Civil Aviation Day is marked each year on December 7.

    EVENTS

    1920 – Publication of Ak zhol social and political newspaper in the Kazakh language begins.

    2016 – The city of Atyrau witnesses an official opening of Kashagan project.

    2017 – UNESCO adds the Kazakh traditional game Asyk to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

    2017 – A solemn closing of the Year «Turkestan is a cultural capital of the Turkic World» takes place in the spiritual capital of Turkic people - Turkestan.

    2018 – The Institute of State History of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry signs a memorandum with Turkiye and Tajikistan to get access to archival documents on the Kazakh history.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
