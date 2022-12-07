Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

7 December 2022, 07:00
December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 7.

DATES

International Civil Aviation Day is marked each year on December 7.

EVENTS

1920 – Publication of Ak zhol social and political newspaper in the Kazakh language begins.

2016 – The city of Atyrau witnesses an official opening of Kashagan project.

2017 – UNESCO adds the Kazakh traditional game Asyk to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

2017 – A solemn closing of the Year «Turkestan is a cultural capital of the Turkic World» takes place in the spiritual capital of Turkic people - Turkestan.

2018 – The Institute of State History of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry signs a memorandum with Turkiye and Tajikistan to get access to archival documents on the Kazakh history.


Теги:
Events  
Related news
December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Traditional Christmas Charity Bazaar raises over 38,5 mln tenge for charity
Read also
Epic ballet ‘Spartacus’ to return to Astana Opera
Exhibition ‘Almaty, the Pearl of the Great Steppe’ opens in Seoul
December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Over $6bln invested in Aktobe region in past 5 years – Governor Tugzhanov
December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Astana Ballet announces ASHYQ SAKHNA Competition for creative youth
December 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Dubai to host world’s largest mental health congress for children and adolescents
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News