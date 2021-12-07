December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 7.

NAMES

1963 – A bronze monument to people’s akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev is unveiled in the city of Taraz. It is designed by Kazakhstani artist and sculptor Khalimzhan Nauryzbayev.

1990 – The Aimauytov Pavlodar Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theater is inaugurated.

2011 – The probable grave site of Abulkhair khan is discovered in the territory of Kazakhstan.

2011 – The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation conveys the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan the e-databank of Kazakhstani military men who perished and went MIA during the WWII.

2012 – The 12m tall bronze monument to great Kazakh batyr Raiymbek Batyr is unveiled in Almaty city.

2015 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC)» as part of the implementation of the 100 Specific Steps Nation’s Plan.

2016 – The city of Atyrau hosts the official opening of Kashagan project, the first offshore oilfield in Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea.

2017 – UNESCO feaures the traditional Kazakh game Asyk Atu into its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

2017 – Turkestan welcomes the solemn closing of the Year «Turkestan is the cultural capital of the Turkic World».

2018 – The Institute of State’s History of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan signs a memorandum with Turkey and Tajikistan to get access to archival documents regarding the history of Kazakhstan.

2019 – A memorial plaque in memory of Kazakhstani military man colonel Boris Kerimbayev is unveiled in Almaty city.

2020 – The first in Kazakhstan school training volunteer healthcare workers opens doors in Shymkent city.