December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 December 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 7.

NAMES

1963 – The bronze monument to akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev is unveiled in the city of Taraz. It is created by Kazakhstani artist and sculptor Khalimzhan Nauryzbayev.

1990 – The Aimauytov Pavlodar Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theater opens doors.

2011 – The probable grave site of Abulkhair khan is discovered in the territory of Kazakhstan.

2011 – The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation conveys the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan the e-databank of Kazakhstani military men who died and went MIA during the WWII.

2012 – A monument to Kazakh batyr (fighter) Raiymbek Batyr is unveiled in Almaty city. The bronze sculpture is 12 meters tall.

2015 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC)».

2016 – The city of Atyrau hosts the official opening of Kashagan project.

2017 – UNESCO recently includes the traditional Kazakh game Asyk Atu into its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

2017 – Turkestan hosts the solemn closing of the Year «Turkestan is the cultural capital of the Turkic World».

2018 – The Institute of State’s History of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan inks a memorandum with Turkey and Tajikistan to get access to archival documents regarding the history of Kazakhstan.


