    December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 7.

    1963 – The monument to Zhambyl Zhabayev opens in Taraz.

    2011 – The probable grave site of Abulkhair khan is found.

    2011 – Russia’s Defence Ministry conveyed the Defence Ministry of Kazakhstan the e-databank of military who died and went missing in the WWII called up for service from around the country.

    2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan On the Astana International Financial Centre Astana.

    2016 – Atyrau hosts the official opening of Kashagan project.

    2017 – UNESCO recently included the traditional Kazakh game Asyk Atu on the organisation's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

    2018 –Kazakhstan inks a memo with Turkey and Tajikistan to get access to archival documents concerning the history of Kazakhstan.

    History of Kazakhstan
