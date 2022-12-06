December 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of December.

– a Kazakh public and political figure, hero of labor of Kazakhstan, people’s writer, winner of the State Prize, philologist, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences, honored professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National university, L.Gumilyev Eurasian State University.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 1992 and 1993 he was an editor-in-chief of Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper.

From 1994 to 1995 he chaired the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan, 13th convocation.

In 1993 and 1995 he was a State advisor of Kazakhstan.

Between 1996 and 2002 he was the Kazakh Secretary of State, advisor to the Kazakh President.

In 2002 and 2010 he was Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, 2nd and 3rd convocations, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.



– Kazakh opera singer (coloratura soprano), honored worker of Kazakhstan.

She was born in Shymkent city. She graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

– head of the National Center for Human Rights.

She is a graduate of the Moscow Economics and Law, completed post-graduate studies at the Institute of Social and Political research of the Russian Science Academy.

She took up her recent post in October 2019.

– Mayor of Pavlodar city.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Pavlodar University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Corporate Training Center of ProCredit Holding AG and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

He was appointed to his current post in July 2021.