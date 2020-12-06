December 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of December.

NAMES

Kazakhstani public figure and politician, Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize, philologist, academician of the Social Science Academy, Professor Emeritus of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Gumilyov Eurasian State University Abish KEKILBAYEV was born in 1939 in Guriyev (current Atyrau) region and passed away in 2015. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He held many notable posts in the governmental structures of the Kazakh SSR. After Kazakhstan gained independence, Mr. Kekilbayev served as the deputy of the Majilis of the 1st convocation, Secretary of State, Adviser to the President, and deputy of the Senate.

Leading soloist of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater Gulzat DAURBAYEVA was born in 1967 in Shymkent. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire. Throughout her artistic career Ms Daurbayeva was a soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Head of the National Human Rights Center Zere UTEBAYEVA was born in 1969. She is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Economics and Law. She took up her recent post in October 2019.

Deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Asain BAIKHANOV was born in 1978 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Pavlodar University and the Moscow State University. he was appointed to the post in March 2020.

