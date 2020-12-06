Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 6. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 December 2020, 08:00
December 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of December.

NAMES

photo

Kazakhstani public figure and politician, Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize, philologist, academician of the Social Science Academy, Professor Emeritus of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Gumilyov Eurasian State University Abish KEKILBAYEV was born in 1939 in Guriyev (current Atyrau) region and passed away in 2015. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He held many notable posts in the governmental structures of the Kazakh SSR. After Kazakhstan gained independence, Mr. Kekilbayev served as the deputy of the Majilis of the 1st convocation, Secretary of State, Adviser to the President, and deputy of the Senate.

photo

Leading soloist of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater Gulzat DAURBAYEVA was born in 1967 in Shymkent. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire. Throughout her artistic career Ms Daurbayeva was a soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

photo

Head of the National Human Rights Center Zere UTEBAYEVA was born in 1969. She is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Economics and Law. She took up her recent post in October 2019.

photo

Deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Asain BAIKHANOV was born in 1978 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Pavlodar University and the Moscow State University. he was appointed to the post in March 2020.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches